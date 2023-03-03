Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda Reveals Intrigues Behind His Visit To State House 

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has explained why he met President William Ruto at State House last month.

Speaking to the press on Friday March 3, the ODM Senator revealed that he was summoned by the Head of State to attend the meeting following an earlier agreement on various projects that the government was to initiate in Kisumu County.

“I was going to make a follow-up of the various project of my county since we were elected to work for people and not have political differences,” Prof. Ojienda said.

He asked Kenyans to stop politicizing the meetings between Ruto and MPs.

“Once you have been elected, you are part of the government and therefore meeting with a President has no problem since we are all part of the government,” he noted.

Ojienda further stated that the presidency is an arm of the government which all elected leaders should work with just like other arms of the government such as the Judiciary and the Parliament.

“The problem was engaging the president because he is from another political party but we must look at the President from his role as the representative of all Kenyans. He is not just a political leader.

“Leadership is not all about political parties but ideologies and how the people are served,” said Ojienda.

His sentiments come a day after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga stated that he had changed his mind on expelling the ODM MPs who met Ruto at State House.

“The ones you are talking about from Nyanza, they were there when Ruto went to Nyanza and they say that Ruto had promised certain projects which they are following and that’s why they went to State House. I’ve received written communication from them saying they did not defect from ODM and they went because they are following up on those projects.

“Jalang’o says the president is his friend. He has not said he has left ODM. The party wanted to take disciplinary action against them but I am the one who has said we give them a benefit of doubt because going to State House is not a crime as long as you make it known to your party.” He stated.

Also Read: Oburu Odinga: Why Raila Odinga Lost Even With The Support Of The Deep State