News

Kitui-based bible scholar writes letter questioning Pastor Ezekiel Odero Miracle

By

Published

Oderaaa
Oderaaa

Kitui-based theologian Musili Kautaha has written to Kenyan Evangelist Preacher and the founder of New Life Church Prayer Center, Pastor Ezekiel Odero, seeking clarification on modern-day miracles witnessed in his church recently.

In a letter copied to Prophet Owuor, Neno Evangelism Centre founder Pastor James Ng’ang’a and all faith healers, the Kitui Bible Scholar wants clarification on the highly-publicized miracles through mainstream and social media.

Musili argues that his careful analysis of the scripture contradicts the prophet’s values in word and deed.

“My careful analysis of the scriptures seems to contradict what you practice and uphold,” he argues.

He continued,” For instance, Jesus miracles were done to specific people from specific villages. Jesus resurrected Lazarus in Bethany and healed Bartimeaus in Jericho,”

He, therefore, prevails upon the prophet to disclose the people he has healed and their specific locations.

Musili wonders why everyone sees recipients of miracles throwing away crutches at Prophet Odero’s crusades, but not even the media knows where the people come from.

A month ago, Atheists in Kenya Society labeled the cleric who heads the New Life Church a “trickster” who is “out to fleece gullible Kenyans by purporting to perform miracles and prophesy.”
The President of Atheists in Kenya Society, Harrison Mumia, warned Kenyans against associating with the preacher.
“Pastor Ezekiel is a confidence trickster masquerading as a Man of God”. He is out to fleece unsuspecting Kenyans by purporting to perform miracles and prophesy in the name of the Gog of the Bible,” the President of Atheists in Kenya Society, Harrison Mumia said.
The preacher made headlines after filling up Kasarani stadium during one of his crusades in November. The second lady, mama Dorcas Gachagua, also attended.

The pastor evangelized at the New Life Church and drew a large crowd at Kasarani for his ministry on Sunday.

People traveled from all over the country to come and listen to the man of God, while others came for healing.

