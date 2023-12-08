KNEC Clarifies 2023 KCSE Exams Release Date

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has dismissed reports that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary (KCSE) exam results will be released before Christmas.

In a statement on Friday, December 8, KNEC termed the reports claiming that KCSE would be released between December 16 and December 22 as fake and misleading to candidates and parents.

The council noted that the marking of the KCSE exams is still going on, and the results will be released when they are ready.

“KNEC has made no such statement. Marking of KCSE is ongoing and the results will be released when they are ready,” KNEC wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

The flagged publication further claimed that the exam marking will be completed on Monday, December 11, 2023.

The clarification comes amid controversy surrounding the Ministry of Education and the Examinations Council over flaws discovered following the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

903,260 candidates sat for the 2023 KCSE exams which started on October 23 with practical papers.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Education on Thursday hinted that his ministry would do away with use of SMS in accessing KCSE results.

Machogu said he is engaging ICT experts to develop a new system that would be less costly.

“I am already engaging ICT we see whether we can be able to develop a website that members of the public can be able to access free of charge. When we release our KCSE anytime soon,” the CS Machogu stated.

