Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KNEC Clarifies 2023 KCSE Exams Release Date

By

Published

9685 KNEC

KNEC CEO David Njegere.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has dismissed reports that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary (KCSE) exam results will be released before Christmas.

In a statement on Friday, December 8, KNEC termed the reports claiming that KCSE would be released between December 16 and December 22 as fake and misleading to candidates and parents.

The council noted that the marking of the KCSE exams is still going on, and the results will be released when they are ready.

“KNEC has made no such statement. Marking of KCSE is ongoing and the results will be released when they are ready,” KNEC wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

The flagged publication further claimed that the exam marking will be completed on Monday, December 11, 2023.

The clarification comes amid controversy surrounding the Ministry of Education and the Examinations Council over flaws discovered following the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

903,260 candidates sat for the 2023 KCSE exams which started on October 23 with practical papers.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Education on Thursday hinted that his ministry would do away with use of SMS in accessing KCSE results.

Machogu said he is engaging ICT experts to develop a new system that would be less costly.

“I am already engaging ICT we see whether we can be able to develop a website that members of the public can be able to access free of charge. When we release our KCSE anytime soon,” the CS Machogu stated.

Also Read: CS Machogu Clarifies Reports of School Fees Increase

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020