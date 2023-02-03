Korogocho MCA Moves To Court To Sue NCIC Over Abduction 

Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo alias Matakwey has moved to court to sue the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over the abduction.

The ODM politician claims that the NCIC conspired with the DCI to abduct him at the NCIC headquarters in Upper Hill.

“On Monday, January 30, we requested that our client be given three days to record a statement on the alleged allegations where investigators proceeded to type summons for Thursday, February 2. However, on returning to the boardroom to hand over the typed summons, your investigators walked in with a team of officers from DCI who had no warrant of arrest, proceeded to abduct our client and kept him incommunicado at an unknown place until he was arraigned on Tuesday, January 31,” Mathakwey’s lawyer says.

Mathakwey through his lawyer has demanded the commission to admit liability.

“We hereby demand that you admit liability for the criminal acts of your officers and violations of the constitutional rights of our client,” read the demand letter.

NCIC in a rejoinder has dismissed the claims saying that Odhiambo accompanied the officers voluntarily.

“Your client visited the Commission’s offices on January 30, 2023, whereupon he requested to be allowed to appear before the Commission on Thursday, February 2, 2023 – a request that the Commission acquiesced to. Upon service of the amended summons, your client was requested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to accompany them to their offices which he voluntarily did,” NCIC stated.

The commission directed the MCA to honour summons or risk being sued.

“Please note that your client is still obligated to honour the summons issued by the Commission and failure to do so will attract legal consequences without further reference to you,” NCIC added.

Also Read: Court frees Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo unconditionally