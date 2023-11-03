Connect with us

KRA Addresses Reports Of Confiscating Ksh 3000K Wedding Dress at JKIA

KRA offices at Times Tower, Nairobi.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has come out to clarify reports that its customs officers at JKIA confiscated a wedding dress belonging to a Kenyan lady.

In a statement on Thursday, KRA explained that the wedding dress was subject to duty as it was valued at $2,000 (Ksh.301,700) which is above the limit of $500 (75,425) set by the  East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA).

“We acknowledge the incident took place in September 2023. The wedding dress in question was valued at $2000, which exceeded the allowable limit of $500 for duty-free items. According to the relevant customs laws, it was indeed subject to duty,” said KRA.

The taxman dismissed claims that the customs officers confiscated the dress disclosing that the lady paid tax after being informed of the relevant law.

“We are pleased to inform you that the couple, upon understanding the tax requirements, paid the necessary taxes and complied with the regulations. We are grateful for their cooperation,” the authority stated.

Adding that “If you ever feel that you have been subjected to harassment or mistreatment by any of our officials, we encourage you to report the incident.”

The clarification comes after the authority was blasted by Kenyans online over the new tax on travelers’ personal items worth over Ksh 75000.

KRA however announced on Thursday that it will review the limit and give communication to Kenyans in due course.

“As per the law affecting all East African Countries, goods of up to the value of USD 500 for each traveler are exempted from import tax, in so far as the baggage is accompanied and declared to the Customs Officer. However, KRA is in the process of reviewing this regulation to a higher limit and this shall be communicated to the public in due course,” read the statement in part.

Also Read: CS Alfred Mutua Goes After KRA Over Harassing Tourists At JKIA

