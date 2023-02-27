KRA Board Chairman Reveals Intrigues Behind Top Leadership Purge 

Kenya Revenue Authority Chairperson Anthony Mwaura has revealed that senior officials were kicked out after the taxman discovered suspicious tax exemptions that were offered to individuals in the previous regime.

According to Mwaura, top bread and milk industry players were benefiting from the tax exemptions after colluding with KRA officials.

“There are firms dealing with milk and bread that were given Sh5 billion tax refunds as late as last week. This is a blatant abuse of office. We are pushing Kenyans to pay taxes and the KRA management was refunding people billions illegally.

“That is why we said enough is enough and purged them. We will through the help of the Treasury ensure that unnecessary tax exemptions are reversed,” Mwaura said.

He noted that the country incurred a loss of roughly Sh1 trillion in the last three years due to tax exemptions and refunds.

Mwaura further stated that the KRA board is willing to take all necessary measures to recover the money.

“People think we are fighting a lost cause but they will be surprised. I have targets to meet with my board and I will not relent. We are committed, even if it means risking our lives to see the country become self-reliant on its taxes,” said Mwaura.

His remarks come days after the exit of KRA Commissioner General James Githii Mburu.

Githii resigned on Thursday February 23 due to personal reasons and was replaced by Rispah Simiyu.

“The board has today received the resignation letter of the Commissioner General FCBA Githii Mburu MGH, CBS who resigned due to personal interests, following the resignation, the board has appointed Rispah Simiyu (EBS), the Acting Commissioner General KRA, with effect from February 23, 2023, until the position is substantively and competitively filled.

“The Board appreciates Mr Mburu for the service he has rendered to KRA and the Republic of Kenya and wishes him very well in his future endeavors,” KRA said in a statement.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes Fresh Appointments Sends Uhuru’s Men Home