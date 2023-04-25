KUCCPS Reveals University Entry Grade For 2022 KCSE Candidates

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has put an end to the anxiety and speculation on university admissions by revealing that all students with a grade of C plus in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will qualify for admission to public universities.

The KUCCPS CEO, Agnes Wahome, made the announcement while appearing before the Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance.

She stated that there is enough capacity to accommodate all students who scored C plus and above. Public institutions have an available capacity of 194,000, and in the 2022 KCSE exams, 173,000 students scored C plus and above and are now eligible for government sponsorship.

Wahome also mentioned that the portal for application and revision of courses is yet to be opened. Once the portal is open, students will be able to revise the courses they applied for.

However, she stated that the posting of students in private universities is unlikely to happen this time round, and she requested Parliament’s protection in implementing the same. MPs assured the KUCCPS CEO of protection as they implement the policy of accommodating all students in public institutions.