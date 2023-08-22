KWS Moves Payment To eCitizen After President Ruto’s Order

Kenyans will now be required to pay for Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) through the government’s e-citizen platform.

KWS in a statement on Monday August 21 announced that the move will be effective from Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

KWS also promised their customers a smooth interaction with the online platform of making payment describing it as user friendly.

“Kenya Wildlife Service wishes to inform our esteemed customers and the public that they can now pay for services on the eCitizen platform. This follows the directive that all government services be onboarded on the eCitizen platform to ensure efficient service delivery and transparency.

“Consequently, visitors to the national parks, reserves and sanctuaries can now pay park entry fees

at their convenience, effective Tuesday, 22nd August 2023. The platform is efficient and user-friendly to customers,” KWS announced.

The move comes barely 2 months after President William Ruto urged state institutions to deactivate various pay bill numbers so that Kenyans could pay for services through a single route.

According to the President, the move is intended to centralize payment for government services while also enhancing accountability.

The Head of State announced that the official government pay bill number is ‘222222,’ and that the National Treasury will be in charge of it.

“There is a dedicated government pay channel, 222222. All government revenue must go through 222222 so that Treasury can have sight of every government service that is paid for,” Ruto stated.

The announcement by KWS also comes days after the parastatal increased new park and sanctuary entry fees beginning the year 2024 to 2025.

The increase in ticket costs elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, who queried why some of the entry fees had more than tripled and whether the services had been enhanced to match the higher prices.

