Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Labour Court Revokes IEBC Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu’s Interdiction

By

Published

ruth kulundu photo iebc

The Employment and Labour Relation Court has reinstated IEBC Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu. 

In its ruling on Thursday January 26, the court stated that Kulundu made a proper case adding that no party will suffer prejudice if the decision is suspended.

According to justice Linet Ndolo, Kulundu’s charges were breach of confidentiality, insubordination and intimidation of staff.

She also noted that IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan violated the IEBC HR policy when giving Kulundu the interdiction letter.

“It was expected that Marjan would have injected alkaline instead; it appears he was sucked into the split. The move was a manifestation for the split. Marjan Hussein was in violation of the IEBC HR policy. He was the prosecutor and executioner,” ruled Justice Ndolo.

Kulundu was suspended from office by IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan in September 2022 over allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination and participation in illegal activities, contrary to her employment terms of service.

Marjan also accused Kulundu of impersonation and arranging an illegal commission plenary meeting for the Cherera four commissioners.

Marjan claimed Kulundu impersonated him and usurped his authority by performing duties normally assigned to the CEO’s office.

She is also accused of threatening and intimidating commission staff, which is a violation of IEBC regulations and rules of conduct. Moses Sunkuli, the Acting Director of Voter Registration and Electoral Operations, is one of the complainants.

In her case, Kulundu claimed that the suspension letter was signed by three of the seven commissioners. 

According to her, the decision should have been made unanimously by all of the commissioners. 

“The first respondent (IEBC) has acted in excess of his powers to purport to interdict the applicant from her Employment without the approval of a majority of the commissioners, which actions are in excess of his legal mandate. Further, the 1st Respondent continues to act in a manner that completely flouts the provisions of the law on the rights of the applicant and continues to breach her rights to fair labour practices,” Kulundu’s lawyer told the court.

Also Read: Amount of Money Chebukati, Guliye & Molu Will Take Home After Exiting IEBC 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019