Lands Cabinet Secretary Announces New Land Transaction Fees

The Ministry of Lands has proposed new measures that would raise land transaction fees, potentially hurting Kenyans who are already struggling with rising living costs and increased taxes.

Lands CS Alice Wahome proposed amending the law to increase some land levies that haven’t been revised in years.

”The main objective of the proposed statutory instruments is to amend the existing state instruments that have not been updated for a long time, especially in respect of fees and charges prescribed for various services rendered by the Government in the land sector,” said CS Wahome.

The cost of an official land search has been increased to Ksh 2,000, while document registration and certificate fees will be Ksh 1,500. The ministry has also increased the charge for trust incorporation from Ksh 5,000 to Ksh 50,000.

In her proposals, the fee for certified copies of proceedings arising from the land registrar’s determination has been revised to Ksh 3000 for the first ten pages.

Any additional page will cost applicants Ksh 100. Resubmission of any document for registration will cost Ksh 1,500, while name correction that has not been done by the registrar will cost Ksh 2,500. Power of attorney revocation will cost Ksh 5,000.

Confirmation of boundary disputes now costs Ksh 5,000, while restoring boundaries costs Ksh 5,000. A caution will cost Ksh 3,000 to be placed.

Any land register employee who spends a day outside the office will be charged Ksh 5,000 in addition to transportation while providing registry counsel. According to the government, the adjustments were carried out because there had been no significant revisions in over 30 years.