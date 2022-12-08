Lawyer Ahmednasir Advices Ruto to Stop his Plan to give Raila Opposition Powers

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged President William Ruto to shelve his plan to create an office of the leader of the opposition.

In a statement on social media, the lawyer stated that Azimio leader Raila Odinga lost the election and doesn’t deserve any office.

“Please drop this nonsense of office of opposition because it’s a constitutional heresy. Runners-up in a presidential contest go home,” Abdullahi said.

The former Uhuru lawyer further said that Raila’s party is the opposition at the National Assembly and no office should be created.

“Kenya must stop trying to quench Raila’s legendary lust for power,” he said.

His remarks come hours after High Court advocate Duncan Okatch warned President Ruto that the Plan to create the office of the opposition leader might not sail through.

“This bill is akin to being sponsored by the President. They have to decide If it is supposed to be a parliamentary or popular initiative, but in terms of the president’s involvement, it will land them back to court on who is spearheading the process,” Okatch said while appearing during Citizen TVs’ Day Break show.

The Kenya Kwanza camp is expected to present his proposals for the position and office of the official opposition leader to the National Assembly. This will start a conversation that may result in the position being anchored in law.

A proposal has already been put forward by a section of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leaders, but a substantive bill has yet to be tabled on the House floor.

Ruto urged MPs at the most recent Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting to support the proposal, which would make the minority more effective in keeping the government in check.

One of the proposals includes immunity from prosecution for the official opposition leader. The office will also be funded by the exchequer and will be permitted to raise funds from donors in order to meet its obligations.

