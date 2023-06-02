Lawyer Ahmednasir Goes After CJ Koome For Acquiring Ksh 23 Million Car 

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has called out Chief Justice Martha Koome for buying a multimillion car.

In a statement via Twitter on Thursday June 1, Ahmednasir accused the Chief Justice of driving a state of the art car while his bodyguards are struggling.

“This is Kenya for you. Madam CJ is driven in this amazing state of the art car. Her police driver/bodyguard lives with his wife and children in this tiny house…who will speak for the POOR in Kenya?” He posed.

CJ Koome on Thursday during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu County arrived aboard a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport (GR-S).

The black sports car was launched in Japan in August 2021 and is estimated to cost between Ksh20 – 23 million.

One of the exclusive features in the 300 GR is the dominant “Toyota” lettering on the front bumper, which is different from the traditional logo. It also has less chrome in the grille, more vertical side intakes, and unpainted plastic cladding on the lower part with a skid plate.

The interior of the 300 GR is designed to meet high-end status including leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and a start-up screen with a navigation system. The first and second-row seats are ventilated.

In terms of safety, the 300 GR adopts the latest Toyota Safety Sense active safety package with additional advanced functions. Two functions have been added to the pre-collision system that helps avoid a collision or reduce damage by detecting pedestrians.

The 300 GR is available in three trim levels namely; GX-R, VX-R, and GR-S. The GR-S grade is the highest grade and comes with more sporty features.

