Ledama’s Advice To EPRA Boss After Hiking Fuel Prices By Over Ksh 11

Narok Senator Ledama Olekin has asked the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo to respect the Judiciary.

In a statement on Saturday, July 1, Ledama said that it will do well for Kiptoo if he respects the Judiciary despite President William Ruto’s pressure.

“My friend Kiptoo @EPRA_Ke since we know what Zakayo wants Zakayo will get … respect the Judiciary @JUDICIARYKENYA it might just do you well as a young Kenyan,” said Ledama.

EPRA on Friday went against the court order blocking the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 and increased fuel prices following the increase of Value Added Tax from 8 per cent to 16 per cent in the act.

EPRA in a statement stated that the price of petrol will increase by Ksh 13.49 per litre, diesel by Ksh 12.39 per litre and kerosene by Ksh 11.96 per litre.

“The Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has recalculated the maximum pump prices that will be in force from 1st July to 14th July 2023 taking into account VAT at 16%.

“As a result, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by KShs.13.49 per litre, KShs.12.39 per litre and KShs.11.96 per litre respectively,” the statement read in part.

The prices of super petrol in Nairobi is now retailing at Ksh 195.53 per litre, diesel at Ksh 179.67 per litre and Kerosine at Ksh 173.44 per litre.

In Mombasa, super petrol goes for Ksh192.48, diesel Ks176.63 and Kerosene Ks170.4 while in Kisumu the price of super Petrol retails at Ksh195.34, diesel at Ksh179.89 and Kerosene at Ksh173.68.

