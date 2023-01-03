Connect with us

Linda Mama Programme Has Not Been Scrapped Off- NHIF

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has denied allegations that the Ruto government has scrapped the Linda Mama programme which was initiated by former President Uhuru.

In a statement on Monday January 2, NHIF stated that the programme is still ongoing and millions of expectant mothers will continue benefiting from the coverage.

“We wish to assure the public that the cover is active as mothers continue to benefit massively.So far, over 6 million mothers have benefited from the cover since its inception In 2017,” read the statement in part.

Kenyans were urged to refrain from spreading misleading information on social media, even as the NHIF underlined the significance of the 2017 program.

“The programme ensures mothers do not struggle with paying medical bills during pregnancy and childbirth and encourages them to seek the services of a qualified birth attendant.

“Expectant mothers access a one-year cover that caters for four antenatal visits, normal or caesarean section delivery, three postnatal care visits and vaccines for the child,” NHIF stated in part.

Reports of Ruto suspending Uhuru’s plans surfaced on social media in December 2022, with a segment of Kenyans demanding an alternative.

Some said that Uhuru’s legacy project aided in lowering Kenya’s child mortality rate.

The reports were exacerbated by Ruto’s decision to eliminate Unga, electricity, and fuel subsidies, as well as the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), with alternative funding being considered.

“Wait. You mean the Linda Mama programme and cash transfers for the elderly have also been scrapped by the Ruto administration? Bwana what did poor Kenyans ever do to God to deserve all this?” Nation Columnist Gabriel Oguda wrote on Twitter. 

“This vital initiative has helped countless women and their families, and its discontinuation would be a serious blow to Kenya’s progress on reducing maternal mortality,” Abdiker Hussein tweeted.

