News

List of 12 Individuals Shortlisted For Police Deputy Inspector General Interviews

By

Published

do 1663762085

Twelve police officers have been shortlisted for the position of Deputy Inspector General of police.

The National Police Service Commission released the names on Wednesday ahead of interviews scheduled for April 4, 2023, at Kenya School of Government.

The shortlisted candidates include; David Birech, Rono Bunei, Vincent Makokha, Jecinta Muthoni, Maurice Kipkoech, Douglas Kanja and Rosemary Kuraru.

Others are Abdalla Komesha, Judy Jebet, Nyale Munga, Tom Odera and Bruno Shioso.

Shortlisted candidates were required to have a bachelor’s degree, be a Kenyan citizen who must have served in the police service for at least 15 years and be of the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police. 

The holder of the DIG office controls almost 70,000 personnel under the National Police Service (NPS) and other personnel in the Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

All eight regional police commanders, 47 county commanders, formation commanders, Sub County Commanders, Officer Commanding Station (OCS), and all uniformed officers report to the DIG.

He or she is also in charge of the General Service Unit, the traffic department, and the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo.

According to article 245 of the Constitution, the DIG is appointed by the President following recommendations by the National Police Service Commission.

The DIG should report to the Inspector-General and be responsible for the Kenya Police Service’s effective and efficient day-to-day management and operations.

He or she should also execute NPS policies and directions in relation to the Kenya Police Service, prepare the budget, plan, and provide service support.

Other responsibilities include establishing and maintaining relationships between the Kenya Police Service and the community, as well as improving transparency and responsibility within the Kenya Police Service.

The DIG should also work with the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Administration Police Service, other government agencies, and other security organs to guarantee the public’s safety and security.

Also Read: DPP Haji Issues Directions To IG Koome After Azimio Demos

