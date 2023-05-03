List of 6 Candidates Shortlisted To Replace CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted six individuals who will be interviewed for the position of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor position.

Among the shortlisted candidates is former National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge. He was forced to quit during Uhuru’s tenure after he was faced with corruption allegations alongside former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

Thugge was however given a lifeline in October 2022 after President William Ruto appointed him as senior adviser and head of fiscal and budget policy in the Executive Office of the President.

Other candidates who have been shortlisted for the position include; Dorcas Muthoni Mutonyi, Haron Sirima, Edward Sambili, Nancy Onyango, and Adan Abdulla Mohamed.

The successful candidate will replace current CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge whose term is ending.

The candidates will be interviewed for the role on May 9.

“Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi on the date and time indicated. Candidates should be at the venue at least 15 minutes before the starting time,” a notice from PSC read in part.

The candidates will be required to come with the originals of several documents including; the National Identity Card, Academic and Professional certificates and transcripts, and other supporting documents as well as testimonials.

They will also be required to produce current and valid clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered Credit Reference Bureau, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and a printed online self-declaration application acknowledgment receipt or a self-declaration form duly stamped for the job application by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Furthermore, they should have a letter of recognition of qualification from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for candidates who possess degrees from foreign universities.

