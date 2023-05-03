Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

List of 6 Candidates Shortlisted To Replace CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

By

Published

unnamed (2)

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted six individuals who will be interviewed for the position of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor position.

Among the shortlisted candidates is former National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge. He was forced to quit during Uhuru’s tenure after he was faced with corruption allegations alongside former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

Thugge was however given a lifeline in October 2022 after President William Ruto appointed him as senior adviser and head of fiscal and budget policy in the Executive Office of the President.

Other candidates who have been shortlisted for the position include; Dorcas Muthoni Mutonyi, Haron Sirima, Edward Sambili, Nancy Onyango, and Adan Abdulla Mohamed.

9729 THUGE

The successful candidate will replace current CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge whose term is ending.

The candidates will be interviewed for the role on May 9.

“Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi on the date and time indicated. Candidates should be at the venue at least 15 minutes before the starting time,” a notice from PSC read in part.

The candidates will be required to come with the originals of several documents including; the National Identity Card, Academic and Professional certificates and transcripts, and other supporting documents as well as testimonials.

They will also be required to produce current and valid clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered Credit Reference Bureau, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and a printed online self-declaration application acknowledgment receipt or a self-declaration form duly stamped for the job application by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Furthermore, they should have a letter of recognition of qualification from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for candidates who possess degrees from foreign universities.

Also Read: Joseph Siror Appointed As Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019