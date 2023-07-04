List Of 6 Individuals Shortlisted For CBK Chairperson Position

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has on Tuesday July 4 shortlisted six people for the Central Bank of Kenya chairperson position.

The announcement follows a vacancy announcement made on May 3 inviting interested candidates to make applications for the position by May 23.

Billionaire Chris Kirubi’s son-in-law, Andrew Musangi is among the shortlisted candidates for the position. Musangi previously served as the chairman of the Jubilee Party National Elections Board and is the current chairman of the Public Procurement Oversight Authority board.

Former ODM MPs Abdikadir Omar (Balambala) and Thomas Mwadeghu (Wundanyi) have also been included in the list.

Others shortlisted candidates are; former Principal Secretary John Konchellah, James Lopoyetum, and James Gituro Wahome.

“Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the PSC, Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi on the date and time indicated. Candidates should be at the venue at least 15 minutes before the starting time,” PSC said.

The Commission at the same time asked Kenyans who have any issue about the six candidates to express them as soon as possible.

“Members of the public are invited to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates (through sworn affidavits) to the Secretary/CEO, Public Service Commission, 4th floor Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi or online through hodrands@publicservice.go.ke so as to be received on or before July 10, 2023,” the statement added.

The successful candidate will replace Mohamed Nyaoga who has completed his term in the position

He was first appointed in June 2015 by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and continued to serve in the position after his term was renewed for a four-year term in June 2019.

Also Read: President Ruto Nominates Kamau Thugge To Replace Patrick Njoroge as CBK Governor