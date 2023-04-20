Connect with us

List of 6 Ministries Whose Employees Are Yet to Be Paid March Salaries

File image of President Ruto

Civil servants in six ministries are yet to receive their March salaries even as the cash crisis in the country continues.

 The Ministry of Education is the most affected with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) yet to pay teachers. TSC needs Ksh 8 billion from the government to pay March salaries.

The Ministry of Health is short of Ksh2.5 billion to pay healthcare workers across all counties. Some health workers have already downed their tools due to the salary delays. 

The Ministry of Energy is requesting Ksh 306 million from the Treasury to settle workers’ dues in March 2023.

The Ministry of Public Service is yet to receive Ksh845 million to remunerate its personnel in the National Youth Service.

The government must pay Ksh 213 million to the State Department of Regional Development in the North Corridor to resolve salary arrears.

The Treasury itself needs Ksh1.7 billion to pay salaries owed to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees.

County governments are also yet to receive any government funding in 2023.

This comes amid reports that the government is not broke. 

According to data from the Treasury the government’s financial position was better in March than in February despite the larger debt payments.

Treasury figures released in the latest Kenya Gazette notice indicate that Kenya’s debt repayment bill increased to Sh121.3 billion in March from Sh66.7 billion in February, representing an increase of Sh54.6 billion.

However, revenue increased from Sh84.2 billion to Sh260.9 billion in March, more than enough to cover the increasing debt repayment and civil servants salaries. 

“The government is not broke because the government has so far been able to pay debt obligations when they fall due. In other words, we have not defaulted on debt obligations,” a top official at the treasury revealed. 

Also Read: Raila Announces Resumption Of Public Engagement Meetings

