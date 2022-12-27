Connect with us

List of Five Reasons Why Meru MCAs Want Governor Kawira Mwangaza Ousted 

The Senate Committee investigating the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has tabled five charges that the county boss is being alleged of doing.

The five charges are summarized as follows. 

Violation of Public Finance Management Laws

Governor Kawira is being alleged of directing the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to spend all revenue at source and issuing waivers on fees without proper authorization. She is also being accused of directing county government officers to further the interests of Baite TV. 

Nepotism, Illegal Appointments and Unlawful Dismissals

Mwangaza is accused of appointing her husband to county posts without holding an open and competitive recruiting procedure. She is also accused of reappointing County Secretary Rufus Miriti without the Assembly’s approval as well as appointing unqualified individuals.

Misconduct Relating to Nomination of County Executive Committee Members

Governor Mwangaza is being accused of unlawfully instructing a nominee to assume control of the statutory functions of a retention enhancement fund committee, failing to submit additional names for appointment to the county assembly, and reorganizing her government in a manner that caused discord within the assembly.

Incitement, Bullying and Vilification

The Meru governor is accused of intimidating and inciting the public against the Minority Leader, as well as falsely accusing members of the assembly and other elected leaders of being cartels,

She is accused of inciting the public against the Minority Whip and falsely accusing assembly members and other elected officials of blackmail, greed, corruption, and intimidation.

Forceful Entry into the Assembly Precincts

Mwangaza is being accused of forcibly entering the assembly precinct and making false accusations against assembly members and other elected leaders.

She is also being alleged of arranging a violent demonstration against assembly members at the assembly precinct and addressing a riotous audience at the assembly precinct.

