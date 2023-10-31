List Of Items Kenyans Must Declare When Returning From Abroad

In the midst of the continuing debate about the taxes levied on things brought back to Kenya after traveling abroad, the taxman revealed some of the standards Kenyans returning from overseas must follow.

Among them is the declaration of certain products brought back into the nation. According to the standards, all imported items, whether new or used, are subject to taxation.

Anything acquired for business promotion and commercial reasons must be declared upon entry into the country. This also applies to things purchased in duty-free shops aboard flights and ships.

“Spirits, including liquors exceeding one liter or wine exceeding two liters. Perfumes and toiletries exceeding in total one litre of which the perfume should be more than a quarter (250ml). Cigarettes, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, tobacco and snuff exceeding 250 grams in total,” read the guidelines in part.

Gifts bought for family members and relatives must also be declared upon entering the country. Currency and monetary instruments worth more than Ksh1.5 million (USD 10,000) must also be declared.

“Filming equipment being permanently imported into Kenya is liable to full Customs duty. However, temporary importation of the same will require the importer to secure a permit from the film Classification Board, where a charge of 1 percent of the total value or Ksh.30,050 whichever is lower is imposed,” read the guidelines in part.

Kenyans have the right to garments and personal home items that have been in their own or their household usage.

Customs duty is likewise not paid on spirits (including liquors) or wine in quantities not exceeding one liter or two liters, respectively.

Cigarettes, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, tobacco, and snuff weighing less than 250 grams are likewise exempt from customs duty.

Inherited items are also exempt from customs as long as they are not intended for resale or inheritance by the traveler carrying them.

Also Read: Treasury Appoints New KRA Commissioner General