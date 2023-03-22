List of Projects President Ruto Is Expected to Launch In Kisii Region 

President William Ruto is on Thursday expected to embark on a three day tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties.

During a presser in Kisii Town on Wednesday, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said that the President’s itinerary would feature the launching of a number of key projects in the region as well as visits to Kuria East and Kuria West constituencies in Migori County.

“The head of state is expected to launch the upgrading of the 33.3Km Gekano-Rigoma-Amabuko Road, the upgrading of Nyabohanse – Kumumwamu Road and Nyaburu-Oboke-Ragwe,” said Mohamed during the presser.

President Ruto will also launch the Kegati Water project in Kisii, which aims to improve water provision in Kisii County and its environs.

Furthermore, President Ruto is going to launch the affordable housing project in Sironga, Nyamira County as part of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s nationwide initiative.

Farmers in Nyamira and Kisii counties will also receive subsidized fertilizer as the planting season begins in most parts of the nation.

“On Agriculture, farmers in Kisii and Nyamira counties, are now receiving subsidized fertilizer through the government’s Fertilizer Subsidy program, meant to cushion farmers against the high cost of fertilizer, increase agricultural production and address food insecurity,” Hussein stated.

The Head of State will similarly hold meetings with a number of elected leaders from the region.

The announcement comes two weeks after President Ruto held a meeting with a number of Gusii leaders at State House Nairobi.

The meeting was aimed at finding a truce between Ruto and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

