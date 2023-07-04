Londiani Truck Driver Reveals Last Moments Before Deadly Accident

Truck driver who was involved in the grisly Londiani accident has broken silence on what transpired before the incident occured.

Speaking to the media on Monday July 3, the Gilbert Ntuyemungu who has been unconscious since the accident recalled driving downslope at the Malaba junction when the trailer’s brakes failed.

The 52-year-old Rwandese national stated that he attempted to take control of the speeding truck, but the weight of the cement he was hauling to Uganda prevented the truck from slowing down.

The driver recalled hearing screaming saying its the last thing he remembers before the truck crashed killing 52 people..

“I was driving from Simba Cement and when I got to the bridge, the breaks failed.

“All I remember is I tried to reach for the breaks to slow down the speeding truck but they failed. I could hear screams but the truck was still moving… I regained consciousness yesterday,” he stated.

Ntuyemungu who is still recuperating at the Nakuru referral hospital, stated that he has been using the Nakuru – Kericho route since 1997.

The father of two had multiple injuries to his head, knees, and back and lost all of his valuables as a result of the accident.

He further stated that his family is unaware of his involvement in the incident since he was unable to reach them on the phone after being unconscious.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday claimed that the truck was moving at high speed before the accident occurred.

“Ukiona hii ya Londiani your excellency, lorry yenye inatoka huko Rwanda imeshachukua mzigo inarudi kwenda Rwanda imefika hapo Londiani, hatujafanya uchunguzi tujue exactly what happened lakini ameenda na speed na kugonga bump yenye iko next to the shopping areas, kichwa imekatika, trailer ikaenda upande ule ikagonga whole market pamoja na watu walikua hapo,” he claimed.

