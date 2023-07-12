Looming Showdown As Police Declare Stand On Azimio Demos 

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has declared Azimio’s anti-government protests scheduled on Wednesday July 12 as illegal.

IG Koome in a statement on Tuesday July 11 stated that the police will not allow the demos to take place as the Azimio team did not notify the police of plans to protest for them to provide security.

“In the interest of national security, the National Police Service wishes to inform the public that in the absence of notifications by planners of any demonstrations as a legal prerequisite to enable police to provide adequate security to demonstrators and the public, police have no other option but to take necessary measures to disperse all illegal demonstrations,” read the statement in part.

“In this regard, no such demonstrations/gatherings/protests will be allowed tomorrow since no such notification has been presented to any police station. All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations.”

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi on Friday during a presser at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation said they had notified the police of Wednesday’s protests.

“We have simply notified you (police) that come next Wednesday the whole country will come to a standstill as Kenyans of all walks of life participate in massive demonstrations in every width and breadth of the country,” he said.

The opposition coalition is set to continue with the protests despite the statement from police IG.

Raila Odinga on Tuesday called on Kenyans to come out in numbers to protests against the Kenya Kwanza government.

President William Ruto on the other hand issued a stern warning to Azimio saying the government will maintain peace.

“Tomorrow there will be peace in Kenya, I have heard that those people (Azimio) want to protest again, on Friday they protested and 6 Kenyans lost their lives, and you want to protest again so that people will lose their lives again? It will not happen,” said Ruto.