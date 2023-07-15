Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Looming Tension As Raila Alleges Details Of Killer Squad Formed To Deal With Protests 

By

Published

20230715 180335

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has claimed that President William Ruto has formed a new deadly police unit to deal with opposition leaders during protests. 

Speaking on Saturday July 15, Raila said the unit dubbed Operation Support Unit (OSU) will be used to commit excesses on protestors and Azimio leaders next week. 

“Kenya Kwanza has embedded a trained killer squad in the name of Operation Support Unit into the official security agencies and unleashed it on Kenyans,” said Raila. 

The former Prime Minister alleged that the OSU unit was disbanded during the previous regime but was spotted last week during the demos. 

“OSU was disbanded a few years ago and its members were sent home. The squad is back. Last Wednesday, OSU was in action in Kamkunji, Jogoo Road, and Mlolongo, firing at protesters and killing some,” Raila added. 

WhatsApp Image 2023 07 14 at 14.46.17

He however vowed to continue with the anti-government demos until the Ruto administration listens to the plight of Kenyans.  

“We will soldier on. Arrests, trumped-up charges, illegal detentions and incarcerations have happened in the past. We have always remembered the victims as the heroes of our liberation,” said Raila.

The ODM leader further called on Kenyans to turn in large numbers during next week’s protests in order to defend their rights and to ensure that their demands were met by the Kenya Kwanza government.

This comes after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said that the government is on high alert to deal with the chaos that will arise from the demonstrations.

“My brothers in the opposition, please let’s do our politics, let’s put out our policies in a peaceful manner.If you think you’ll hide behind a constitutional right to destroy property, killing Kenyans and meting violence on Kenyans; try that and you will regret it,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS noted that last week’s demos took place due to a hitch in the national security structure which he swore will not happen. 

Also Read: CS Kindiki’s Warning To Azimio Ahead of Azimio’s 3-Day Demos Next Week

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019