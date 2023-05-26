Mackenzie Hired Armed Goons To Supervise Shakaloha Massacre – CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has revealed that controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie hired criminals to supervise the followers who were starving.

Speaking On Friday May 26, while appearing before the Committee on the Proliferation of Religious Organizations, which is investigating the Shakahola deaths, Kindiki claimed that the hired men were directed to kill followers who changed their mind on fasting to death.

“Mackenzie had employed armed criminals to supervise starvation and if any person changed their mind they would be clobbered or strangulated to death,” said Kindiki.

He also noted that the hired men enjoyed different balanced diet meals from Monday to Sunday.

“In the process, they were just cooking all manners of food. In fact, in one structure, we found a very organized menu running from Monday to Monday.

“Three meals and well balanced. It is like a three-star hotel menu and apparatus for cooking were available there, showing they were eating a balanced diet,” he added.

Kindiki at the same time revealed that some of the victims in the Shakahola massacre were foreigners who had traveled from neighboring countries.

“Many of the victims were Kenyans but some were from neighbouring countries. Most of his followers were not from Kilifi county but from other parts of the country,” Kindiki said.

According to Kindiki, Pastor Mackenzie had convinced his followers the world would end in June 2023 and that it was important for them not to eat and die in readiness.

The Interior CS backed up his claim with a report from Johansen Odour, a government pathologist, who indicated that some victims died of starvation while others were strangled.

“Postmortems on the recovered bodies reveal that most of the victims died of starvation, but many more also died through asphyxiation; some were strangled with bare hands while others were strangled with wires. Others were hit with blunt objects,” Kindiki stated.

