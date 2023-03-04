Connect with us

News

Makau Mutua Alleges 2 Cabinet Secretaries Ruto Is Planning To Cut Their Powers After Alfred Mutua 

File image of Makau Mutua.

Azimio la Umoja spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua has alleged that President Ruto is planning to cut the powers of two other Cabinet Secretaries in his cabinet. 

In a tweet on Saturday March 3, Makau claimed that President Ruto will cap the powers of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. 

“Mr Ruto has knee-capped Dr Alfred Mutua. Word on the street is that Musalia Mudavadi and Hon Aden Duale are next. Even the littlest kingmaker will be slain.  Do you hear that my scholar brother David Ndii? Ukiona mwenzako ananyolewa…, ” he stated. 

The Raila ally earlier claimed that Ruto capped CS Mutua’s powers in a move to abolish the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

“This means two things.  First, that Foreign Affairs has been abolished. Two, that Dr Alfred Mutua has been fired.  Bottom line — the UDA regime knows nothing about running a state,” he tweeted. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 1 announced that other countries and their missions in Kenya will now engage directly with ministries and state agencies without going through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Whereas the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations entrusts all official business with the receiving state to be conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been agreed in the interest of efficiency that the missions may communicate directly with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government of Kenya without going through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the foreign nations will have to go through the office of the Deputy President if they want to engage more than one ministry at the same time. 

