Makau Mutua:  Londiani Accident A Wake Up Call For Kenyan Government

File image of Makau Mutua.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance spokesperson Makau Mutua has stated that the government should re-plan and remove illegal market stalls and hawkers from road reserves.

In a statement via Twitter on Sunday, July 2 said proper planning would help avoid accidents such as the Londian crash in the future

“Illegal kiosks and hawkers on our roads/road reserves.  Litter, garbage, debris.  Collection points for muggers, unruly boda boda, Uber drivers.  Roads are impassable.  This is Church Road/Raphta Road.  Londiani is a wake up call,” said Mutua

“We need proper planning and rational infrastructure, not chaos and mayhem.  Traffic rules must be enforced.  Without law and order we have no country,” he added.

His remarks come after the Londiani accident which has claimed at least 52 lives so far.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday announced that his Ministry will relocate roadside markets.

He noted that the government is ready to provide access roads to markets.

“We are ready as a ministry to provide access roads to the markets, entry and exit routes to the market so that people driving in to buy the produce can go in and avoid such catastrophes,” he said.

Murkomen also announced that it will be mandatory for drivers to take refresher courses.

“Some drivers were hesitant on taking the refresher courses but following this accident that killed so many people, the government has decided to make it mandatory to take a refresher training,” he added.

President Ruto o Saturday led Kenyans in mourning the Londiani victims saying those who died were promising Kenyans.

“The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani, Kericho County. It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores,” said Ruto.

Also Read: Ahmednasir’s Tough Questions to CS Murkomen After Londian Accident

