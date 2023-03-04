Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Malala Slams Mudavadi, Muturi & Mutua Over Kenya Kwanza

By

Published

cleophas malala 1

File inage of cleophas malala

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general has castigated Kenya Kwanza Cabinet Secretaries who are still leading parties affiliated to Kenya Kwanza. 

Malala castigated the Ministers noting that they cannot serve in Cabinet under a party other than UDA.

“You cannot be in the Cabinet and still belong to another political party. That is contempt to our President. All parties in Kenya Kwanza must dissolve,” Malala stated. 

Malala defended the proposal for Cabinet secretaries to fold their parties, claiming that it would reduce infighting among affiliate parties.

He went on to say that the decision would allow Ruto’s administration to focus its efforts on fulfilling campaign promises.

“All Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties must come together. We can only have one boss at a time. We would like to shut down all the affiliate parties and join UDA so that we can have one party,”  Malala insisted.

His remarks were aimed at Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi who leads the Amani National Congress, Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua who is Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and Ex-officio member of the Cabinet, Attorney General Justin Muturi who is also the leader of the Democratic Party.

20221017 142247

Justine Muturi

His remarks came after the Democratic Party rejected the efforts to unite Kenya Kwanza political parties. 

“We have never heard of any ruling party, in any country, saying that they want to fold other parties to be one. We are believers in democracy. Therefore we are not going to allow and accept the push,” Democratic Party secretary general, Jacob Haji stated.

Also Read: Cleophas Malala To Sit In Cabinet Meetings Days After Being appointed UDA Secretary General

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019