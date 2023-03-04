Malala Slams Mudavadi, Muturi & Mutua Over Kenya Kwanza

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general has castigated Kenya Kwanza Cabinet Secretaries who are still leading parties affiliated to Kenya Kwanza.

Malala castigated the Ministers noting that they cannot serve in Cabinet under a party other than UDA.

“You cannot be in the Cabinet and still belong to another political party. That is contempt to our President. All parties in Kenya Kwanza must dissolve,” Malala stated.

Malala defended the proposal for Cabinet secretaries to fold their parties, claiming that it would reduce infighting among affiliate parties.

He went on to say that the decision would allow Ruto’s administration to focus its efforts on fulfilling campaign promises.

“All Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties must come together. We can only have one boss at a time. We would like to shut down all the affiliate parties and join UDA so that we can have one party,” Malala insisted.

His remarks were aimed at Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi who leads the Amani National Congress, Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua who is Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and Ex-officio member of the Cabinet, Attorney General Justin Muturi who is also the leader of the Democratic Party.

His remarks came after the Democratic Party rejected the efforts to unite Kenya Kwanza political parties.

“We have never heard of any ruling party, in any country, saying that they want to fold other parties to be one. We are believers in democracy. Therefore we are not going to allow and accept the push,” Democratic Party secretary general, Jacob Haji stated.

Also Read: Cleophas Malala To Sit In Cabinet Meetings Days After Being appointed UDA Secretary General