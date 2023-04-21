Connect with us

News

Man Allegedly Caught Stealing from KDF Embakasi Garrison Fence

Peter Omwange was charged in court with theft after he was allegedly caught vandalizing the fence of the Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) Embakasi Garrison.

The accused allegedly stole three rolls of chain link used for fencing, valued at Sh18,000, which belonged to KDF on April 13, 2023. Omwange was charged with stealing the chain link, and an alternative charge of handling suspected stolen property.

He allegedly committed the offence with others who fled during the arrest.

According to reports, a KDF officer found the accused and others cutting and removing the wire using pliers. They had already loaded the three rolls on a handcart belonging to Omwange.

The officer arrested the suspect and recovered a pair of pliers used by the suspects. During investigations, Omwange claimed that he had been called by five people known to him who hired him to transport the said chain link for them, but they fled when the KDF officer on patrol appeared.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi, Omwange denied the charges and claimed that his handcart got lost during the arrest.

He said a police officer had promised to avail it to him, but he is yet to see it. The military officer who arrested Omwange is listed as a witness in the case. Omwange was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000. The case is set to be mentioned on May 19, 2023, before the hearing starts on September 4 this year.

