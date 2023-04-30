Man City go top as Haaland equals Premier League goal record

Manchester City’s impressive form continued as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Erling Haaland’s early penalty put City ahead and equalled the Premier League’s single-season goal record of 34, set by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

Haaland’s 50th City goal in all competitions sealed his place in the history books. Although Carlos Vinicius equalised for Fulham, Julian Alvarez scored a stunning long-range strike to give City the lead, which they held on to despite Fulham’s late pressure.

City’s victory moved them to the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Arsenal, who they beat 4-1 in midweek. City have won their last eight league games and are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions, highlighting their impressive form this season.

The treble-chasing City need to win five of their last six games to secure a fifth title in six seasons.

Haaland’s goal-scoring spree is showing no signs of slowing, making it unlikely that City will lose momentum in the title race.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are winless in their last four games and face a tough fixture against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Despite City’s impressive form, manager Pep Guardiola reminded his players not to become complacent and to remain focused. Guardiola’s warning had the desired effect, as City put in a solid performance to secure the three points.

City’s next match is at home to West Ham on Wednesday, while Arsenal face a challenging fixture against Chelsea. As the Premier League season enters its final stages, the title race is becoming increasingly intense, and City’s consistent form means they are favourites to lift the trophy once again.