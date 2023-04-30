Man in Critical Condition after Being Stabbed in Argument Over Electricity Bill

A man is fighting for his life in a Nairobi hospital after being stabbed during an argument over a disconnection of electricity in his house.

The incident occurred on Owino Road in Kayaba, Mukuru-Kayaba slum, at around 8 pm on Monday night. The attacker is still at large, but the police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Ms Nyongesa said the suspect is linked to the murder of a 29-year-old man who ran a boda boda business after they allegedly argued over a bar waitress. And on Monday night, the suspect is alleged to have attacked another man with a knife on Owino Road in Kayaba.

According to the Kayaba security chairman, Mr Jacob Ibrahim, the suspect allegedly leads a gang that terrorises residents. “The suspect is also linked to the murder of a boda boda rider two weeks ago after disagreeing over a waitress in a bar at Kayaba,” Ms Nyongesa. Ms Nyongesa named the stabbing victim as Mr Charles Nyambane.

“The suspect had an argument with Nyambane after disconnection of power to his house. He stabbed him with a knife. The victim was rushed to hospital,” Ms Nyongesa said. The police boss said officers found a bed sheet and a shirt soaked in blood, a knife and the identity card of the suspect.

The three incidents have happened in less than a month in Mukuru-Kayaba slum. Ms Nyongesa asked the locals not to take the law into their hands but instead seek mediation from members of the community policing Nyumba Kumi and professional consultants. She noted that it is important to seek advice from religious leaders to resolve conflicts peacefully.