Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Man in Critical Condition after Being Stabbed in Argument Over Electricity Bill

By

Published

20230215 183740
Police car at Matiangi's home

A man is fighting for his life in a Nairobi hospital after being stabbed during an argument over a disconnection of electricity in his house.

The incident occurred on Owino Road in Kayaba, Mukuru-Kayaba slum, at around 8 pm on Monday night. The attacker is still at large, but the police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Ms Nyongesa said the suspect is linked to the murder of a 29-year-old man who ran a boda boda business after they allegedly argued over a bar waitress. And on Monday night, the suspect is alleged to have attacked another man with a knife on Owino Road in Kayaba.

According to the Kayaba security chairman, Mr Jacob Ibrahim, the suspect allegedly leads a gang that terrorises residents. “The suspect is also linked to the murder of a boda boda rider two weeks ago after disagreeing over a waitress in a bar at Kayaba,” Ms Nyongesa. Ms Nyongesa named the stabbing victim as Mr Charles Nyambane.

“The suspect had an argument with Nyambane after disconnection of power to his house. He stabbed him with a knife. The victim was rushed to hospital,” Ms Nyongesa said. The police boss said officers found a bed sheet and a shirt soaked in blood, a knife and the identity card of the suspect.

The three incidents have happened in less than a month in Mukuru-Kayaba slum. Ms Nyongesa asked the locals not to take the law into their hands but instead seek mediation from members of the community policing Nyumba Kumi and professional consultants. She noted that it is important to seek advice from religious leaders to resolve conflicts peacefully.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019