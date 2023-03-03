Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Man survives hyena attack only to be killed by elephant three years later

By

Published

elephant
elephant

A man from Makueni County who survived a hyena attack three years ago has died after being attacked by a rogue elephant.

Mzee Musili Musembi was walking home in Ilikoni village in Kibwezi East Constituency on Wednesday night when the lone jumbo attacked him, according to witnesses.

Despite the alarm being raised, the elephant continued to trample Musembi, killing him on the spot. His death highlights the bad situation of human-wildlife conflict in the county, which has been exacerbated by the destruction of crops, grain stores, and plastic water tanks, as well as disrupting learning in local schools.

Musembi’s death has prompted local residents to demand that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) take action against the rogue elephant.

Angry residents draped the victim’s body in the national flag and prevented the police from collecting it for hours, protesting the “lacklustre” response by KWS to the wild animals’ menace in the region bordering Tsavo East National Park. The police later collected the body, fired tear gas, and opened fire to disperse the villagers.

The human-wildlife conflict in the region has led to the destruction of crops and properties by elephants in recent months despite efforts by the county government and Tsavo Trust, a local conservancy, to seal off the park using an electric fence.

KWS has been shooting to death or relocating rogue elephants from the region, but this has not prevented the animals from sneaking into farmlands.

The ongoing electric fence project needs to be completed, and the population of jumbos in the parks reduced. The Minister for Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Penina Malonza has pledged the commitment of the government to stemming the rampant attacks by elephants through increased patrols by KWS rangers and fast-tracking the compensation of those attacked by wild animals in the region.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019