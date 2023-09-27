Manyora’s Reveals Bipartisan Talks’ Major Achievement So Far

Political commentator Herman Manyora believes that the National Dialogue talks between the government and the opposition have brought peace to the country. In an interview on national television, he noted that the calm gained is just temporary.

“The only thing that we have achieved with these Bomas talks and we appreciate all those who made this possible is peace. It may be temporary but we have achieved it.” Said Manyora.

Manyora went on to say that if the bipartisan talks had not taken place, the country would be moving in the wrong direction.

“If we had continued the same way, this country would have collapsed by now. So to that extent, we must celebrate these talks.”

However, Manyora stated that the talks cannot achieve anything other than the current state of peace. Kenya Kwanza and Azimio groups each have five members on the 10-member National Dialogue Committee.

The ruling party is led by National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot, as well as Cecil Mbarire, Hassan Omar, and Catherine Wambilianga, all on the government side.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi lead Azimio’s side.

The group identified five broad subjects for deliberation, including the electoral justice agenda (reconstitution of the IEBC, audit of the 2022 presidential election, and boundary delimitation).

Other issues that will be discussed include the cost of living, adherence to the Political Parties Act, coalitions, and legislation governing multiparty democracy. Agenda four will cover the incorporation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) into the Constitution and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

The incorporation of the posts of Leader of the Official Opposition and Prime Cabinet Secretary into the Constitution has been designated as agenda item number five. The committee has received 142 memoranda from members of the public so far. The team is anticipated to conclude the discussions in 60 days.

