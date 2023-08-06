Martha Karua Raises Concern Over ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s Visit to Kenya

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has raised concerns about the presence of International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, Karua said Khan’s visit to Kenya could compromise investigations on police brutality in the country.

Karua also claimed that Mount Kenya University founder Simon Gicharu who is hosting the ICC Chief Prosecutor is a close friend of President William Ruto.

“ICC prosecutor Karim Khan’s hosting in Kenya this weekend by Mount Kenya Uni & it’s founder a friend of his former client William Ruto at a time both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza regime have written to ICC on the situation in the country, especially the killing spree of unarmed protestors by police is not only suspect but also a blot on the credibility of ICC,” she stated.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Saturday urged Khan to appoint other ICC prosecutors to investigate police brutality that was witnessed during the anti-government demonstrations in the country.

“Karim Khan you are not the best person to investigate matters in Kenya because of conflict of interest….some time back when President William Ruto was in ICC you represented him therefore what do we expect as Kenyans if you are the person going to investigate crimes against humanity? Babu posed.

He added, “This amounts to professional misconduct. I would advise you to appoint other prosecutors to come to Kenya to investigate this matter.”

Khan who represented President Ruto in the post-election violence case at The Hague, arrived in the country on Friday morning to receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University (MKU).

Speaking during an interview with a local TV station, the ICC Chief Prosecutor declined to comment on Kenya’s matters at ICC, saying he is recused from it.

