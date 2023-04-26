Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Martha Karua Reacts After Uhuru Confronted Police Officer At Jubilee Headquarters

By

Published

Martha Karua and Uhuru courtesy

Martha Karua and Uhuru courtesy

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has reacted after former President Uhuru Kenyatta confronted police officers on Wednesday April 26 at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi.

Karua in a statement called out the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for allowing police officers to storm the Jubilee Party headquarters

“I have seen the order from the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) which clearly vacates the ruling by the Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) that purported to give a faction powers over the offices. It means that the status quo remains that Jeremiah Kioni was the Secretary-General,” Karua stated. 

She added, “It also meant that those dissatisfied should consider internal dispute resolution mechanisms.Coming with a battalion of police officers to forcefully take over the party headquarters and offices is not only a breach of the court order but also a violation of the Constitution.” 

The former presidential running mate further argued that the move was an attack on multi-party democracy and war against the Azimio coalition.

“This is a direct attack on multi-partyism and declaration of war against the Azimio la Umoja coalition,” Karua stated.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 26 at 14.47.29

Uhuru had visited the Jubilee headquarters after supporters of Kanini Kega and Jeremiah Kioni fought against each other forcing police officers to intervene.

The two leaders are squabbling over who should serve the party as the Secretary-General.

Police officers left after the former Head of State confronted them, saying that their presence was causing more tension between the two warring factions. 

Also Read: Uhuru is trying to Provoke the Military – Miguna Miguna

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019