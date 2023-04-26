Martha Karua Reacts After Uhuru Confronted Police Officer At Jubilee Headquarters

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has reacted after former President Uhuru Kenyatta confronted police officers on Wednesday April 26 at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi.

Karua in a statement called out the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for allowing police officers to storm the Jubilee Party headquarters

“I have seen the order from the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) which clearly vacates the ruling by the Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) that purported to give a faction powers over the offices. It means that the status quo remains that Jeremiah Kioni was the Secretary-General,” Karua stated.

She added, “It also meant that those dissatisfied should consider internal dispute resolution mechanisms.Coming with a battalion of police officers to forcefully take over the party headquarters and offices is not only a breach of the court order but also a violation of the Constitution.”

The former presidential running mate further argued that the move was an attack on multi-party democracy and war against the Azimio coalition.

“This is a direct attack on multi-partyism and declaration of war against the Azimio la Umoja coalition,” Karua stated.

Uhuru had visited the Jubilee headquarters after supporters of Kanini Kega and Jeremiah Kioni fought against each other forcing police officers to intervene.

The two leaders are squabbling over who should serve the party as the Secretary-General.

Police officers left after the former Head of State confronted them, saying that their presence was causing more tension between the two warring factions.

Also Read: Uhuru is trying to Provoke the Military – Miguna Miguna