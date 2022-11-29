Martha Karua Sued for Using Art Work without the Owner’s Consent

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has been sued for using graffiti artist Nancy Chelagat’s work for political advertising without her own consent.

Chelagat says that the Azimio Co-principal has on a number of times used her artwork without asking for permission of compensating her.

She claims that Karua was used in Karua’s ‘Heko Mama’video which was produced by Boniface Mwangi and released on June 30.

In the case which has been filed before the Milimani Constitutional; Division, Chelagat has names Martha Karua, Boniface Mwangi, Ecko Unltd Kenya, Highlands Drinks Ltd, James Obunga alias ‘Otile Brown’, Ali Yussuf alias ‘Arrow Bwoy’ and 209 State House Road as the respondents.

209 State House Road is the lessor of the properties in the preceding dispute.

“I was paid for the murals that were in the office and restaurant in the space but upon discussions with Arrow Bwoy proceeded to paint the extra space at the court for free,” she says.

The artist says that she was astonished to see her murals and work on Karua’s Heko Mama Video used by Ecko and Highlands to promote their products via Instagram posts and reels.

“I was further aggravated to again see my art being used by Otile Brown in his music video production dubbed ‘Better days’ and on Arrow Bwoy’s music video titled ‘Fashionista’ released on 22 February 2021,” she says.

Chelagat claims that 209 State House Road used her artwork for commercial benefit without her consent.

“I consider that my work has been stolen and used on various occasions without my consent,” she says.

Chelagat asserts that each respondent should pay her Sh300,000 in royalties and licensing fees that would have otherwise accrued.

