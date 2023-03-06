Matiang’i To Appear Before the DCI After Fresh Summon

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is expected to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday March 7, 2023.

In a statement by the DCI on Monday, the former CS is being invested over an alleged police raid at his residence last month.

“I have reasons to believe that you, Dr. Fred Matiangi, the former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Co-ordination, is connected to the offence or has information which can assist me in my investigations.

“With the powers conferred upon me under section 52 (1) of the National Police Service Act No 11A of 2011, I hereby compel you; Dr. Fred Matiangi, the former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Co-ordination, to appear before me at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation situated along Kiambu Road at Mazingira House on the 7th day of March 2023 at 09.30 AM without fail,” reads the summon by Senior Superintendent of police Micheal Sang.

The new summon comes a day after the former Minister jetted back to the country after a two week visit to the United Kingdom.

Matiang’i’s lawyer Danstan Omari has confirmed that he has received the summons from the DCI.

“I was being served at 1.15 PM and they require the CS to appear at 9 AM considering I have court matters and I have to take instructions from my client on his itinerary its short notice,” said Omari.

He added that the former CS is willing to appear before the DCI but it will depend on the diary of his lawyers.

The former Super CS had last month failed to appear before the DCI after he flew to the UK.

