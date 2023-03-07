Connect with us

Matiang’i To Face Two Serious Charges In Court

By

Published

20230307 121601

File image of Matiang’i at DCI headquaters

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will now face two charges in Court. 

According to the DCI, the former powerful CS will be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information on an alleged police raid at his Karen home. 

Matiang’i is accused of attempting to cause panic and chaos among Kenyans by claiming that his home had been raided and publication of false information contrary to section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes.

“On February 8, 2023, at Karen Ngong View Estate within Nairobi County in the Republic of Kenya with intent to cause panic, chaos or violence amongst citizens of Kenya jointly with others published in the media that your house had been raided by a battalion and or “garrison” of officers intending to arrest you, a fact you knew to be false,” the charge sheet reads. 

According to lawyer Danstan Omari, Matiang’i will appear in court when called upon to. 

“They said they are not taking waziri to court today. So what then remains is that it is a date they will present the charge sheet before the court and we shall present Waziri before that court,” he said.

Omari further claimed that the DCI are receiving orders from someone above in government. 

“The snug word you are seeing push and pull is that a date must be given by somebody somewhere outside when they will take to court,” he claimed. Matiang’i earlier presented himself at the DCI offices after being summoned on Monday. 

The former Interior CS arrived in the company of his lawyer Danstan Omari, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, and West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka. His younger brother John Matiang’i also accompanied him. 

Also Read: Matiang’i To Appear Before the DCI After Fresh Summon

