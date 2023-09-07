Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mbadi’s Message to Rebel MPs After ODM Ouster

By

Published

John Mbadi

John Mbadi

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) national chairman John Mbadi has sounded a warning to rebels within its membership that the party will not shy away from expelling them in a bid to restore sanity in the party.

Speaking during an interview with Ramogi FM, Mbadi stated that the party’s National Executive Council’s decision to dismiss five legislators deemed rebels will not be reversed.

ODM voted to remove five of its members from the party registration after they were accused of supporting rival parties and violating the party’s constitution.

Mbadi defended the National Executive Council’s decision to dismiss the parliamentarians stating that each and every member of the party knows the rules that govern them and they appended their signature promising to abide to them.

“The party reached the decision after thorough consultations. We’ll go the full hog to remove them from the party because they violated the rules.

“The code of conduct they signed was an agreement to comply with the party rules. The leaders unfortunately or blatantly disobeyed the party guidelines,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi claims that the dissident MPs defended themselves in various ways. He said that some of them even disrespected the committee.

The five parliamentarians who were expelled from the party include Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County) and Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata). 

This is not the first time that the ODM party has cracked the whip on members who went contrary with the party’s rules and direction. This dismissal come in the middle of a heated political debate as to who will succeed Raila Odinga in the Luo Nyanza politics.

Also Read: Jalang’o, 4 Other Rebel MPs Expelled From ODM

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020