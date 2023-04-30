Meet The Kisii Tycoons Who Are Dominating The Bus Industry In East Africa

Kenya’s transport industry has seen a steady growth over the years, with a majority of Kenyans relying on public transport to conduct their daily business. As a result, several Public Service Vehicle (PSV) companies have emerged and established themselves as leaders in the industry. Each route is synonymous with a few companies that dominate them.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the Kisii Tycoons who own bus companies.

Evans Nyang’au is the founder of Transline Classic, initially known as Transline. He started the company after acquiring two Nissan vehicles in 2006, which he named “Fagilia Kibati” and “Fagilia Prezzo”. The matatus plied the Kisii-Sotik-Nakuru route at the time.

However, after a few months of operation, Nyang’au got the idea to convert his matatus into shuttles plying the Kisii-Nairobi route, from an in-law who had launched “Oxygen Shuttle”, which was the first Nissan shuttle to ply the Kisii-Nairobi route at the time.

Nyang’au renamed his matatus to Transline and brought colleagues on board with whom they further grew the company. However, as the company grew, the initial partners parted ways, and Nyang’au rebranded his company to Transline Classic, in partnership with renowned Keroka businessman popularly known as “Toyota”. Others were Evans Anyona Nyagaka and Harun Kamau.

Haron Kamau, a former shareholder at Transline, is also the owner of Overseas Bus Company. The Kisii-based businessman branched out of Transline Classic with his buses, acquired a few more, and rebranded to Overseas. The buses ply the Nairobi-Kisii-Migori-Sirare-Kisumu routes. Kamau is also the owner of the Kisii-based luxury hotel Kamel Park.

Evans Nyagaka Anyona, a director of Ena at Ena Investments Ltd, which owns Ena Coach, was among the founding members of Transline Classic. Anyona branched out to run Ena Coach in 2018.

His big break in life came in 1992 when the country was hit by a severe drought. Aware that the drought would be followed by food shortages, the young man bought maize at Ksh7 per tin and, true to his prediction, the ensuing scarcity of the commodity led the prices to jump to Ksh35. With the proceeds, Anyona opened a shop, which morphed into a wholesale outlet.

He was encouraged by his uncle to buy his first pickup, which he converted to the popular “seven aside” matatus. His business grew, and he bought three more seven asides before opting for modern Nissan and Toyota matatus.

The Ong’era Moturi Family owns Guardian Angel buses, which ply the Western Kenya routes. The company operates buses, 11-seater, and 14-seater vans, and also has a parcel delivery service.

Since it was founded, the company has grown to rival Transline Classic and Ena Coach on the Nairobi-Kisii-Kisumu routes. Guardian also has offices in Kitale, Kakamega, Eldoret, and Nakuru. Moturi passed away in 2019, and his family has since taken control of his multi-million transport empire.

Julius Otange is the owner of long-serving Otange Bus Company, which was founded in the late 90s and was one of the leading bus companies plying the Sirare-Migori-Kisii-Nairobi routes for over two decades.

Otange owns several other properties in Keroka Town, including apartments and a fuel station. He also owns several properties in Nairobi and Kisii.