Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Meet the little-known owner of Easy Coach buses

By

Published

For many Kenyan travelers, the name Easy Coach is synonymous with safe and comfortable long-distance bus travel.

The company has established itself as one of the top bus companies in the country, providing reliable and convenient travel options for both locals and tourists alike. But who is the person behind this successful bus empire? Meet Azym Dossa, the founder and owner of Easy Coach.

Dossa’s journey in the transport industry began with a humble start. After working as a chief financial officer on a contract for 17 years, Dossa decided to follow his passion and venture out on his own.

In 2003, he founded Easy Coach with a few friends, starting with just seven buses operating between Nairobi and Kisumu.

From the outset, Dossa had a clear vision for his bus company – to provide safe, comfortable, and convenient travel options for passengers.

He put customer satisfaction at the forefront, even if it meant incurring short-term losses. Dossa focused on providing a superior travel experience for passengers and paid attention to every detail, from the seating configuration to the facilities provided onboard.

One of the unique features that set Easy Coach apart from other bus companies was the seating configuration. Dossa chose buses that offered ample legroom and comfort, ensuring that passengers had a comfortable journey, especially on long-distance routes.

In addition to the seating, Easy Coach also provided facilities like waiting lounges and washrooms, which were not common in the industry at that time.

Despite the challenges faced along the way, including rising fuel prices and permit fees charged by counties, Dossa’s determination and commitment to providing excellent service to customers helped Easy Coach weather the storm.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which severely impacted the transport industry as a whole, including Easy Coach, was another major challenge. However, Dossa’s constant innovation and adaptation to changing trends in the industry helped the company continue to meet the evolving needs and expectations of passengers.

Today, Easy Coach operates a network of routes covering various destinations across Kenya, thanks to Dossa’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

He credits the success of Easy Coach to the support of his friends and partners, as well as the hard work and dedication of his team. Dossa believes in creating a conducive working environment for his employees and empowering them to take ownership of their roles, which has contributed to the company’s success over the years.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019