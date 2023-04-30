Meet the little-known owners of the Western-bound bus company, Climax

Climax Coaches Limited is a popular bus company in Kenya, known for providing affordable and satisfactory transport services to various destinations in the former Nyanza, Rift Valley, and Western Provinces of Kenya.

With a fleet of over 100 buses, including Isuzu, Man, and Scania models, Climax Coaches has gained a reputation for being a reliable and pocket-friendly mode of transport for many travelers in Kenya.

One of the key questions that many people ask about Climax Coaches is who owns the company. There have been rumors and speculation about the real owners of the company, with some sources linking the ownership to Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru.

However, Governor Waiguru has publicly denied any ownership stake in the company, and it has been established that Climax Coaches is owned by a team of shareholders, with directors Beatrice Kambo and George Kinyanjui among the top shareholders.

Climax Coaches serves a wide range of destinations in the former Nyanza, Rift Valley, and Western Provinces of Kenya. The company’s buses operate in various cities, including Kisumu, Siaya, Kericho, Nakuru, Mbale, Chavakali, Kapsabet, Shamakhokho, Kakamega, Webuye, Eldoret, Matunda, Mois Bridge, Kitale, Bungoma, Busia, Mumias, Kendu-bay, Homa-bay, and Mbita.

While the company does not offer online booking, travelers can easily make bookings at their offices, which are available at each bus terminal.

Climax Coaches has a transparent ownership structure, and any changes in ownership are reported to the relevant authorities.

Besides directors Beatrice Kambo and George Kinyanjui, other major shareholders of the company include Samuel Kibui, Julius Chepkwony, and Milcah Jemutai.

The company’s commitment to transparency has helped to build trust with its customers and establish it as a reliable transport provider in Kenya.