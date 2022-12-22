Meet Top Performers in the 2022 KCPE Exams

Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Wednesday December 21 released the 2022 KCPE Exams.

The announcement came shortly after he briefed President William Ruto at State House. 

The Exams which was held from November 28 to 30 was done by 1,244,188 candidates.

Below are some students who scored above 400 marks in the 2022 National examination.

  1. Otieno Lewis Omondi Glen – St Peter’s Mumias boys primary (431)
  2. Fwaro Makokha Robinson – Christ the King Academy (431)
  3. Jammel Aunga Ouma – St. Mathews Learning Centre (426)
  4. Veniscoius Njuiru Kinywa – St. Mathews Learning Centre (421)
  5. Minervah William Mbugua – St. Mathews Learning Centre (420)
  6. Eugene Amoro Orutwa – St. Mathews Learning Centre (421)
  7. Jason Wangi Njoroge – St. Mathews Learning Centre (413)
  8. Daniela Akinyi Achieng’- St. Mathews Learning Centre (412)
  9. Shehreen Mitchell Gesuka – St. Mathews Learning Centre (412)
  10. Omar Alio Abdulahi – St. Mathews Learning Centre (410)
  11. Shirleen Nyambura Kahoreria – St. Mathews Learning Centre (408)
  12. Caleb Kabogo Kariuki – St. Mathews Learning Centre (408)
  13. Githinji Nderitu – St. Mathews Learning Centre (405)
  14. Shaen Humphrey Gitonga – St. Mathews Learning Centre (405)
  15. David Wachira Wambugu – St. Mathews Learning Centre (405)
  16. Clinton Nyakundi Osiago – St. Mathews Learning Centre (405)
  17. Victor Mwangi Ngumo – St. Mathews Learning Centre (401)
  18. Muriithi Angela Mumbi – Excellent Star Academy Mlolongo (415)
  19. Ogoti Bryson Thaddeus – Shany School (404)
  20. Dennis Kitilai Nakola – Harmony School (410)
  21. Mwaniki Baraka Mumo – Kerugoya Municipality Primary School (424)
  22. Delcy Okello – Jupiter Academy (414 )
  23. Fidel Castro – Jupiter Academy (412)
  24. Ryan Ouma – Jupiter Academy (411)
  25. Joy Akoth – Jupiter Academy (409 )
  26. Mitchel Amanda – Jupiter Academy (405)
  27. Julian Mukisa – Jupiter Academy (404)
  28. Sheila Achieng – Jupiter Academy (401)
  29. Lucky Ouma – Jupiter Academy (400)
  30. Innocent Ondede – Moses Mudavadi Primary School (413)

