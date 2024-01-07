Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza Breaks Silence On Death Of Blogger Sniper

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has dismissed allegations of involvement in the death of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani popularly known as Sniper.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service, Kawira claimed she is being targeted by her political adversaries who she said have failed to remove her from the county seat.

“They have tried impeachment, destroying our reputation, court cases, attempts on our lives and failed, now they have come up with this” said Mwangaza.

The Meru Governor also dismissed reports that his son was arrested by DCI detectives and is in custody over the death of Sniper.

“Those reporting on things they don’t know, some have said my son was arrested. All my children are in church today,” she said.

Governor Mwangaza urged the detectives investigating the murder not to be involved in Meru politics, which she said was the reason her name had been used.

“Do not be biased, don’t be used politically by those whom we defeated in the election whom we know and shall mention. If you were defeated in the election, take a rest. If you want to be governor, let us meet in 2027,” Mwangaza added.

The first-time governor further stated her innocence and promised to work with the DCI in the ongoing inquiry.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) searched Mwangaza’s home in Milimani estate on Saturday, cordoning it off for the majority of the day as they investigate the blogger’s death.

Sniper disappeared on December 2 before his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

An autopsy examination conducted on the body of the deceased at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Tharaka Nithi County revealed that he died of strangulation.

According to Government pathologist Johansen Oduor, Sniper had marks on his neck and exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen. He also had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head.

