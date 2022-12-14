Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza Impeached for the Second Time

Meru County Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza has been impeached by MCAs over claims of abuse of office and violating the constitution.

Mwangaza had on Wednesday failed to appear before the MCAs to defend herself, arguing that the choice by MCAs to table the impeachment motion again was in contempt of the court.

“Proceeding with the impeachment process would amount to ingeniously perpetuating the very mischief meant to be cured by the conservatory orders of the honourable court,” stated Mwangaza’s lawyer Elias Mutuma.

Governor Mwangaza is also being accused of irregular appointments, nepotism and unlawful dismissal of county officials among other things.

“Take notice that pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order No. 65 (2) I, Dennis Kiogora a Member of the County Assembly of Meru representing Abogeta West and the Minority Chief Whip proposes to move the following motion in the County Assembly of Meru,” Minority Whip in the Assembly Kiogora read as he proposed the motion.

Kawira’s impeachment comes barely a month after the High Court saved her from the first impeachment on grounds that the MCAs did not follow the correct procedure.

Bishop Kawira’s fate now lies with the Senators to either uphold or dismiss the impeachment.

The Governor who was elected as an independent candidate in the August 9 elections has not been seeing eye to eye with Meru MCAs since she was sworn into office.

The squabble between MCAs and the Governor arose from her decision to name her husband, Murega Baichu, as Patron of the Meru Youth Service without holding a public and competitive recruiting procedure.

Kiogora further cited Baichu’s nomination as Meru Hustlers Ambassador as a violation of the County Governments Act.

Also Read: Kawira Mwangaza Breaks Silence After Meru MCAs Passed a Motion to Impeach Her