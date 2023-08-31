Meru’s DG’s Office Relocated as Feud With Governor Mwangaza Escalates

The office of Meru’s Deputy Governor Mutuma Ethingia has been moved from the county headquarters and relocated to the old county offices which is now referred to as the Annex.

The change was communicated by the county’s chief of staff Nchamba Mbithi through a letter which was later accessed by members of the Press.

“Please cooperate with the Directorate of Accommodation for a smooth transition to the new offices for those affected by this relocation,” Mbithi stated in the letter.

The reason behind this relocation is still scanty but people close to the two top leaders revealed that supremacy wars witnessed in Meru’s leadership could be one among many reasons as to why the relocation was issued.

Mutuma who is the Deputy Governor has accused Governor Mwangaza his boss of gross incompetence. The Deputy further revealed that his offices was not being facilitated and that he was unable to go around the County to inspect ongoing projects. He also added individuals working in his office were being dismissed illegally with no reason or even an explanation.

“My PA, office administrator and some other staff were fired,” Mutuma spoke on Sunday at his Maua farm.

Meru’s Governor Kawira Mwangaza dismissed those allegations terming it as “fightback of corruption”.

Kiambu Atheru who is Meru’s County Secretary in an interview said that some county officers alongside politicians who worked in the previous regimes are the reason behind the feud witnessed between the County boss and her deputy. This comes after Governor Mwangaza showed interest in joining the ruling party UDA.

The County Secretary assured Meru residents that they will be fully served as technocrats and chief officers are still working in a bid to ensure that everything flaws smoothly despite the cracks in the top leadership.

He further stated that his office and other staff are cordial with both the Governor and his deputy, but that the chain of command and hierarchy must be honored.

Also Read: Little Known Details of Meru Deputy Governor Isaac M’Ethingia Who Might Succeed Kawira Mwangaza