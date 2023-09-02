Message Raila Odinga Has Tasked Atwoli to Deliver to President Ruto

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has finally broke silence after President William Ruto issued a warning to corrupt individuals in the sugar sector.

Speaking on Saturday in Vihiga County, Raila expressed concern over the remarks terming them reckless and unpresidential.

The opposition chief sensetionaly asked COTU boss Francis Atwoli to advise President Ruto to refrain from making such comments in the future.”If someone powerful gives a person three options, is that good leadership? We do not want to witness such threats. That is careless talk. Atwoli tell your friend to cease. We do not want such talk. We want to move on in peace, love and unity,” Raila stated.

This comes days after Ruto warned billionaire businessman Jaswant Rai against interfering with the operations of Mumias Sugar Company.

The Head of State directed him to withdraw court cases against Mumias.

“Kesi watoe and hao wenyewe watoke. Mnanielewa ? Nimewambia mabo ni matatu. Wakitaka kuniletea kisirani labda wahame Kenya, ama nitawaweka jela ama wasafiri waende mbiguni,” Ruto warned.

Following the threat, Rai and the other petitioners dropped their applications, despite the fact that circumstances around the ailing sugar miller are still unfolding.

The Azimio coalition and the Law Society of Kenya LSK has so far condemned Ruto’s utterances.

Azimio in a statement on Tuesday said the President’s comments threatened investors who do not support him.

The opposition also said there were better ways of dealing with cartels than threatening them.

“It is quite disturbing to hear a whole President threatening investors in Kenya by claiming that they will be arrested, deported or taken to heaven. What message is the President sending to investors who are not explicitly supporting him?

“Does it mean that if your political views differ with the president then you risk falling short of your rights,” Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo stated.

