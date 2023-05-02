Miguna Goes After Raila Odinga Over Skipping Tuesday Demos

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has slammed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over claims that he skipped Tuesday’s anti government protests after his security.

Miguna in a Tweet termed the former Prime Minister and other Azimio leaders cowards.

He argued that most Kenyans go on with their daily lives without security.

“Conman Raila Odinga, Madharau Karua and Watermelon SK musyoka claim that they couldn’t “join #Maandamano Tuesday because our security were withdrawn.”

“Jokers expected and wanted security from the same government they say they want to overthrow and replace. Some of us ordinary Kenyans go about our business daily without security. The cowardly cult leaders must stop causing mayhem!,”said Miguna.

Karua while addressing the press at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi claimed that police officers were deployed to prevent the demonstrations.

“The police that were unleashed prevented us from proceeding with our planned protests. Unfortunately, because of the mayhem, we could not present our four petitions as planned,” she said.

The former Minister also claimed that withdrawal of the security detail of the Azimio leaders exposed them to attacks.

“This is illegal, all Members of Parliament who support Azimio had their security withdrawn. They are setting stage for assassination plot,” she added.

Karua further alleged that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Trade CS Moses Kuria had hired goons to cause mayhem.

“Hooligans were hired to cause mayhem and destroy properties, we are aware they were acting under the command of Gachagua and Kuria. They were recruited at a meeting in Thika a few days ago, and were ferried to Nairobi last night,” she said.

