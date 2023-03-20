Connect with us

Miguna Hits Out At Kimani Ichungwah Over Remarks On Luos 

File image of Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has cautioned National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah against terming the Azimio la Umoja anti-government protests as a Luo affair. 

Miguna argued that some Azimio lieutenants  who were in the mass action are not from Nyanza.  

“Mr. Majority Leader: don’t spoil the name of the Luo Nation. Savanna Beatles like Sifuna, Mutua and Junet aren’t from the Nile Basin. Remember that conman Raila Odinga is a self-confessed member of the Nabongo Clan. Most Luos stayed home,” he said.

Ichungwah in a tweet claimed that the Luo community is under siege from “anarchists” and they have failed to rescue themselves. 

“It is evident this has boiled down to a Luo Nation affair. As we condemn the anarchists,we encourage Nyanza people  to RESCUE themselves from this enslavement.We shall offer free lessons from our Mt Kenya rescue experience. Kudos to the Nyanza leaders who have began this journey,” he said. 

Ichungwah added, “We thank millions of Kenyans who have refused to be slaves of the anarchists and economic terrorists. Kenya is  bigger than two families of looters.” 

Kimani Ichungwa

As the Azimio mass action took place on Monday, Edwin Sifuna, Junet Mohamed and Makau Mutua, were at the forefront.

Police at one point used tear gas on the legislators as they were calmly strolling near City Hall in the early hours of Monday.

Additionally, four Azimio leaders including National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and his Senate counterpart Stewart Madzayo were detained.

The leaders were taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu road but were later released. 

Angry Raila Speaks After Winnie Odinga's Car Was Allegedly Shot At By Police

