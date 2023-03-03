Connect with us

News

Miguna Warns Malala Over Making UDA a Mega Party

By

Published

miguna pic2

miguna miguna

Lawyer Joshua Miguna Miguna has warned UDA secretary General Cleophas Malala against emulating South Africa’s ANC party.

In an update on Friday, March 3 Miguna reminded Malala how the South African party failed to keep its promises and ended up disappointing black South Africans who voted them to power.

“My brother Cleophas Malala: South Africa’s ANC is the most disappointing political party in Africa. It had massive support from South Africans and the world at large but it has failed to fulfill all its promises to South African Blacks. Don’t copy a failed enterprise,” Miguna tweeted.

20230227 195241

File image of Cleophas Malala

Malala on Thursday stated that he was keen on making UDA a big party like the ANC of South Africa and other those in the US.

“We are having a consultative engagement with other parties, our objective being to build a perpetual political party resemblance of the ANC of South Africa and those in the US,” he said.

The former Senator noted that they have already complied with all requirements of the office of the registrar of political Parties. Malala on Tuesday stated that the party is targeting to register 20 million members in the next two years. He promised to work tirelessly to ensure President Ruto is re-elected in the 2027 general election.

The ruling party is on Saturday, March 4, 2023, set to open new offices in Kisumu City to kick off the mass registration exercise.

“We are starting this weekend, my first assignment on Saturday will be to go and meet the 5,000 registered members of Kisumu county and I will be opening the UDA office in Kisumu town,”Malala announced.

Also Read: UDA To Open New Offices in Kisumu – Malala

